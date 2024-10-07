Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea on Santosh Koli's Death

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) concerning the 2013 death of Santosh Koli. The petitioner's claims involved former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged political conspiracy.

The court noted that an FIR was already filed in Ghaziabad where the accident took place, disputing the petition's demand for further action. No evidence for caste-based abuse was found under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the court added.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna highlighted that the petition relied on unfounded claims without factual basis. She reiterated that since the incident occurred outside Delhi's jurisdiction, no new FIR could be ordered in the capital. The court dismissed the petition, underscoring the lack of merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)