Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea on Santosh Koli's Death

The Delhi High Court rejected a plea to register an FIR regarding the 2013 death of Santosh Koli. The petitioner alleged a political conspiracy involving Arvind Kejriwal and others. The court found no grounds for an FIR, citing a prior report filed in Ghaziabad and lack of caste-based evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) concerning the 2013 death of Santosh Koli. The petitioner's claims involved former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged political conspiracy.

The court noted that an FIR was already filed in Ghaziabad where the accident took place, disputing the petition's demand for further action. No evidence for caste-based abuse was found under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the court added.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna highlighted that the petition relied on unfounded claims without factual basis. She reiterated that since the incident occurred outside Delhi's jurisdiction, no new FIR could be ordered in the capital. The court dismissed the petition, underscoring the lack of merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

