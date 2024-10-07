Corruption Allegations in Maharashtra: Priyanka Gandhi's Revelation

On Monday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, accusing it of massive corruption and fraud. She alleged that the government deceives the public in the name of development and vowed that the people of Maharashtra will soon demand answers.

Gandhi Vadra shared a video online, purportedly showing the roof of an under-construction structure at Ratnagiri station collapsing amid heavy rain. While the state government dismissed the video as 'misleading,' claiming it depicted a PWD parking area rather than the station itself, the Congress general secretary remained adamant.

Pushing her point further, Gandhi Vadra highlighted additional infrastructure failures in the state, including a highway fraught with potholes and cracks, the premature collapse of a historic statue, and issues with a major bridge—arguing these are symptoms of the state's alleged corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)