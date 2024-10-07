Tensions Rise: Israel's Ground Operations in Lebanon Under Scrutiny
The U.S. State Department reported that Israel's ground operations in Lebanon remain limited, as Israeli forces are expected to expand raids targeting Hezbollah on the first anniversary of the Gaza war. Washington emphasizes the need for compliance with international humanitarian law to minimize civilian casualties.
The United States has provided an assessment indicating that Israel's ground operations in Lebanon have so far been limited. This statement from the State Department came on Monday as tensions in the region remain high on the first anniversary of the Gaza war, with Israeli forces appearing poised to intensify ground raids into south Lebanon.
During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted Washington's expectations for Israel to conduct its operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon within the framework of international humanitarian law. The emphasis remains on minimizing civilian casualties amidst the escalating situation.
The situation continues to develop as both Israel and Hezbollah monitor each other's moves closely, with the potential for increased conflict looming over the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
