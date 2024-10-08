ASEAN's Pivotal Role in Myanmar Peace Efforts

Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has emphasized the critical role of ASEAN in addressing the ongoing civil conflict in Myanmar. Speaking ahead of the regional bloc's summit in Laos, Shinawatra stressed the importance of ASEAN's involvement in restoring peace to Myanmar.

Since Myanmar's military coup in February 2021, the country has been engulfed in turmoil, with widespread protests escalating into an armed resistance against the junta. Shinawatra highlighted that ASEAN, in collaboration with Malaysia, the incoming chair, would employ diplomatic channels to mediate the conflict.

The ASEAN summit will convene amid concerns over the lack of progress on the Five Point Consensus, a peace initiative initiated in 2021. The upcoming meeting underscores the urgency of finding a resolution as a substantial portion of Myanmar's population is in dire need of humanitarian aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)