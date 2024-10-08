Cross-Border Tensions Escalate with Lebanon
The Israeli military reported sirens in central Israel as several projectiles were launched from Lebanon. Some were intercepted, with no guideline changes from the Home Front Command following the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 02:08 IST
The Israeli military confirmed heightened tensions on Monday after sirens blared across central Israel. This alert followed the identification of projectile launches originating from Lebanon into Israeli territory.
According to the military, while some of the projectiles were intercepted, others landed harmlessly in open areas. The incident seems to have sparked concern but did not lead to immediate changes in safety protocols.
For now, the Home Front Command maintains its current guidelines, indicating that the threat level remains unchanged despite the cross-border provocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
