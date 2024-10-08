Deportation Controversy: Tensions Rise Between Haiti and Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic's plan to deport tens of thousands of migrants, primarily Haitians, has provoked criticism from Haiti's foreign minister. The Dominican government blames Haiti for security issues, while international bodies condemn the deportations. Social media footage fuelled the controversy, highlighting protests by Haitian workers in the Dominican Republic.
The Haitian government has voiced strong opposition to a new deportation policy announced by the neighboring Dominican Republic, targeting tens of thousands of migrants, predominantly Haitians, for repatriation. Haiti's foreign minister, Dominique Dupuy, condemned the measure as an affront to human dignity and stressed the urgent need for respect and justice.
The Dominican Republic plans to escalate deportations to about 10,000 migrants weekly, primarily affecting Haitians due to the ongoing chaos and humanitarian crisis in Haiti. This move has been criticized by the United Nations, which has urged the cessation of deportations back to the volatile situation in Haiti.
Footage showing tensions in the Dominican Republic circulated on social media, drawing attention to protests by Haitian workers demanding work permits to avoid deportation. The policy has sparked an international debate on human rights standards, drawing comparisons to similar deportation policies proposed in other countries, including the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
