Deportation Controversy: Tensions Rise Between Haiti and Dominican Republic

The Haitian government has voiced strong opposition to a new deportation policy announced by the neighboring Dominican Republic, targeting tens of thousands of migrants, predominantly Haitians, for repatriation. Haiti's foreign minister, Dominique Dupuy, condemned the measure as an affront to human dignity and stressed the urgent need for respect and justice.

The Dominican Republic plans to escalate deportations to about 10,000 migrants weekly, primarily affecting Haitians due to the ongoing chaos and humanitarian crisis in Haiti. This move has been criticized by the United Nations, which has urged the cessation of deportations back to the volatile situation in Haiti.

Footage showing tensions in the Dominican Republic circulated on social media, drawing attention to protests by Haitian workers demanding work permits to avoid deportation. The policy has sparked an international debate on human rights standards, drawing comparisons to similar deportation policies proposed in other countries, including the United States.

