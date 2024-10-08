Left Menu

Deportation Controversy: Tensions Rise Between Haiti and Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic's plan to deport tens of thousands of migrants, primarily Haitians, has provoked criticism from Haiti's foreign minister. The Dominican government blames Haiti for security issues, while international bodies condemn the deportations. Social media footage fuelled the controversy, highlighting protests by Haitian workers in the Dominican Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 02:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 02:55 IST
Deportation Controversy: Tensions Rise Between Haiti and Dominican Republic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Haitian government has voiced strong opposition to a new deportation policy announced by the neighboring Dominican Republic, targeting tens of thousands of migrants, predominantly Haitians, for repatriation. Haiti's foreign minister, Dominique Dupuy, condemned the measure as an affront to human dignity and stressed the urgent need for respect and justice.

The Dominican Republic plans to escalate deportations to about 10,000 migrants weekly, primarily affecting Haitians due to the ongoing chaos and humanitarian crisis in Haiti. This move has been criticized by the United Nations, which has urged the cessation of deportations back to the volatile situation in Haiti.

Footage showing tensions in the Dominican Republic circulated on social media, drawing attention to protests by Haitian workers demanding work permits to avoid deportation. The policy has sparked an international debate on human rights standards, drawing comparisons to similar deportation policies proposed in other countries, including the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024