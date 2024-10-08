Left Menu

Israel Criticizes UN Over Hamas Anniversary Commemoration

Israel held a United Nations event to mark one year since a deadly Hamas attack, criticizing the world body and emphasizing its commitment to freeing remaining hostages. The U.S. vetoed a resolution condemning Hamas, sparking global concerns about escalating regional tensions with Iran-backed allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 03:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 03:08 IST
Israel marked one year since a devastating Hamas attack with a United Nations event this Monday, aiming sharp criticism at the global body for its perceived failure to condemn the massacre. Ambassador Danny Danon of Israel pointedly addressed the deficiency in the U.N.'s resolutions, emphasizing Israel's determination to secure the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

In the wake of the attack, which resulted in the death of 1,200 individuals and the capture of approximately 250 hostages, the United States vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution on October 18, 2023. This blocked a proposal condemning Hamas due to insufficient acknowledgment of Israel's right to self-defense. The American envoy to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reiterated the necessity of condemning Hamas' actions during an event commemorating the attack.

The incident has heightened fears of a broader Middle East conflict, particularly after Israel's recent military operations against Hezbollah and subsequent retaliation from Iran. Amidst strained relations with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Israel excluded U.N. officials from its commemorative event, reinforcing tensions over international response to the crisis.

