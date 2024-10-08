Singapore’s Indian-Origin Minister Faces Jail Term in Corruption Case

Singapore's former transport minister, S. Iswaran, has begun serving a year-long jail term on corruption charges. The former minister, now 62, is housed in a single cell at the infamous Changi Prison, a decision based on what the Singapore Prison Service described as "higher safety and security risks."

Iswaran, a veteran politician of the ruling People's Action Party for nearly three decades, has been convicted for obtaining gifts during his period of public service. His jail cell is equipped with minimal provisions, reflecting the standard issued to inmates, including a straw mat and two blankets.

Upon his sentencing, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stated the government's commitment to maintaining a corruption-free system, stressing the importance of integrity in public service, while expressing personal disappointment over the incident.

