Left Menu

Singapore’s Indian-Origin Minister Faces Jail Term in Corruption Case

S. Iswaran, Singapore’s former transport minister, begins his one-year jail sentence for corruption. He is housed in a single cell at Changi Prison due to security risks. Iswaran admitted to receiving gifts, including event tickets and a bicycle, over seven years. His sentence concludes a notable political career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-10-2024 06:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 06:48 IST
Singapore’s Indian-Origin Minister Faces Jail Term in Corruption Case
S. Iswaran
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's former transport minister, S. Iswaran, has begun serving a year-long jail term on corruption charges. The former minister, now 62, is housed in a single cell at the infamous Changi Prison, a decision based on what the Singapore Prison Service described as "higher safety and security risks."

Iswaran, a veteran politician of the ruling People's Action Party for nearly three decades, has been convicted for obtaining gifts during his period of public service. His jail cell is equipped with minimal provisions, reflecting the standard issued to inmates, including a straw mat and two blankets.

Upon his sentencing, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stated the government's commitment to maintaining a corruption-free system, stressing the importance of integrity in public service, while expressing personal disappointment over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024