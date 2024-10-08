Night of Terror: Unveiling the Pont-Sonde Massacre

In an unprecedented act of violence, the Gran Grif gang unleashed terror in Pont-Sonde, Haiti, killing over 70 individuals. The massacre, occurring under the cover of night, saw gang members armed with assault rifles and knives, leaving civilians defenseless.

With homes set ablaze and victims mercilessly attacked, thousands who survived the onslaught fled to the coastal city of Saint-Marc. Their future remains uncertain as many continue to suffer from a lack of shelter, food, and water, with the local infrastructure unable to support the influx of displaced people.

The government has deployed resources to combat the escalating crisis but faces challenges in restoring order and security. The incident underscores the pervasive threat of gang violence in Haiti, already destabilized by numerous criminal groups vying for control.

(With inputs from agencies.)