Russian Air Defences Halt Ukrainian Drone Attack

Russian air defense units reported the destruction of 16 Ukrainian drones overnight. Fourteen drones were intercepted in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, and two others over the Black Sea, according to the Russian defense ministry on Telegram.

08-10-2024
In a significant overnight defense operation, Russian forces neutralized 16 Ukrainian drones, as confirmed by the Russian defense ministry on Tuesday.

The bulk of the drone interceptions, amounting to fourteen, occurred over the Belgorod region, which shares a border with Ukraine. This development underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Two additional drones were brought down over the strategic Black Sea area, showcasing the extensive reach and effectiveness of Russia's air defense systems, according to the ministry's statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

