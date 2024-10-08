Russian Air Defences Halt Ukrainian Drone Attack

In a significant overnight defense operation, Russian forces neutralized 16 Ukrainian drones, as confirmed by the Russian defense ministry on Tuesday.

The bulk of the drone interceptions, amounting to fourteen, occurred over the Belgorod region, which shares a border with Ukraine. This development underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Two additional drones were brought down over the strategic Black Sea area, showcasing the extensive reach and effectiveness of Russia's air defense systems, according to the ministry's statement on the Telegram messaging app.

(With inputs from agencies.)