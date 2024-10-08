Left Menu

India Extends Lifeline to Flood-Struck Nepal with Emergency Aid

The Indian Embassy has provided 4.2 tonnes of emergency relief materials, including sleeping bags and tarpaulins, to flood-stricken Nepal. This aid, part of India’s ongoing support for the nation, aims to alleviate the impact of recent floods and landslides that have claimed over 240 lives.

Kathmandu | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:03 IST
The Indian Embassy has stepped in to provide urgent relief to flood-stricken Nepal, delivering the first consignment of emergency aid materials. The supplies, which weigh 4.2 tonnes, include essential items like sleeping bags, blankets, and tarpaulin sheets, have been handed over to local authorities.

This vital aid is a response to the recent devastating floods and landslides that have tragically resulted in more than 240 deaths across the Himalayan nation. The Indian government, represented by Second Secretary Narayan Singh, coordinated the delivery to Nepalgunj, where it was received by the Chief District Officer of Banke, Khagendra Prasad Rijal.

India has a history of being a first responder in crises, remaining committed to supporting Nepal in its time of need. Additional essential supplies, including hygiene items and medicines, are also being prepared for delivery as part of this ongoing relief effort.

