India Extends Lifeline to Flood-Struck Nepal with Emergency Aid

The Indian Embassy has stepped in to provide urgent relief to flood-stricken Nepal, delivering the first consignment of emergency aid materials. The supplies, which weigh 4.2 tonnes, include essential items like sleeping bags, blankets, and tarpaulin sheets, have been handed over to local authorities.

This vital aid is a response to the recent devastating floods and landslides that have tragically resulted in more than 240 deaths across the Himalayan nation. The Indian government, represented by Second Secretary Narayan Singh, coordinated the delivery to Nepalgunj, where it was received by the Chief District Officer of Banke, Khagendra Prasad Rijal.

India has a history of being a first responder in crises, remaining committed to supporting Nepal in its time of need. Additional essential supplies, including hygiene items and medicines, are also being prepared for delivery as part of this ongoing relief effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)