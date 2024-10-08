Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Amid U.S. Treasury Selloff

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Tuesday following a four-day rise linked to a selloff in U.S. Treasuries prompted by robust U.S. economic data.

The yields, which typically move inversely to prices, saw the 10-year Treasury yield decrease by 3 basis points to 3.99%, having crossed the 4% threshold for the first time in two months. This movement reflects investor sentiments against a significant 50 basis points rate cut by the Federal Reserve after witnessing strong U.S. job figures.

Germany's two-year bond yield, often seen as an indicator of European Central Bank rate expectations, also fell, sitting at 2.23% after peaking at 2.294%. Market speculations suggest a high probability of a 25 basis points rate cut by the ECB soon, which also influenced a decrease in Italy's 10-year bond yield to 3.56%.

