Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Amid U.S. Treasury Selloff

Euro zone government bond yields decreased after four days of increases, as U.S. Treasury markets reacted to strong economic data. The yields, which move inversely to prices, dropped due to bets against a large Federal Reserve rate cut following strong jobs data in the U.S.

08-10-2024
Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Tuesday following a four-day rise linked to a selloff in U.S. Treasuries prompted by robust U.S. economic data.

The yields, which typically move inversely to prices, saw the 10-year Treasury yield decrease by 3 basis points to 3.99%, having crossed the 4% threshold for the first time in two months. This movement reflects investor sentiments against a significant 50 basis points rate cut by the Federal Reserve after witnessing strong U.S. job figures.

Germany's two-year bond yield, often seen as an indicator of European Central Bank rate expectations, also fell, sitting at 2.23% after peaking at 2.294%. Market speculations suggest a high probability of a 25 basis points rate cut by the ECB soon, which also influenced a decrease in Italy's 10-year bond yield to 3.56%.

