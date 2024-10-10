Left Menu

Outrage in Chamoli: Barber Arrested for Assault on Minor

A barber from Tharali, Uttarakhand has been arrested for the alleged rape of a minor girl. The accused, Dilbar Khan, was apprehended following a zero FIR transfer and is now in judicial custody. This incident marks the second such case in Chamoli district within a month, reflecting rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 10-10-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:42 IST
Outrage in Chamoli: Barber Arrested for Assault on Minor
A barber from the Tharali area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is facing serious charges, as he was arrested for the alleged rape of a minor girl. Police, acting on a zero FIR transferred from Chaukhutia police station in Almora district, detained the suspect identified as Dilbar Khan on Wednesday.

According to Chamoli's Superintendent of Police, Sarvesh Panwar, Khan has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court. The complaint lodged by the victim's father details allegations of rape, alongside claims that Khan made a video of the incident to threaten the girl.

This case is the second alarming incident in Chamoli within a month, as tension escalates following a similar case involving another barber in Nandanagar tehsil, where communal tensions have prompted the imposition of prohibitory orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

