Tragedy at Maihar: Shocking Train Incident

In a tragic incident at Maihar railway station in Madhya Pradesh, 22-year-old Akash Ahirwar ended his life by stepping in front of an oncoming train. The shocking event, which occurred late Wednesday night, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media platforms.

According to Government Railway Police inspector S P Gautam, the Sagar district resident had visited the town's renowned Sharda Devi temple with friends before committing the act. At the time of the incident, the platforms were bustling with passengers, but the quick sequence of events left them helpless.

Authorities report that the train's horn blared continuously while passengers' screams rang out, yet they could not prevent the tragedy. The police are currently investigating to determine the reason behind Ahirwar's drastic action.

(With inputs from agencies.)