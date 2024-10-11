Hezbollah Official Survives Targeted Israeli Strikes Amid Rising Hostilities

Wafiq Safa, a senior Hezbollah official, narrowly escaped an Israeli assassination attempt in Beirut on Thursday, while Israeli airstrikes claimed 22 lives. The strikes specifically targeted Safa, who leads Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit. Safa survived despite the intensified focus on Hezbollah's senior figures by Israeli forces.

The attack hit central Beirut, a densely packed residential area previously untouched by Israeli strikes. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported mounting casualties, including children. A large fire and column of smoke were seen as rescue workers continued their search. Israel has not commented on the incident.

The Israeli military conflict with Lebanon has escalated over the past year, now extending to central Beirut. U.N. peacekeepers have faced growing risks, prompting concerns over safety violations. In response to the hostilities, UNIFIL remains determined to maintain their positions despite Israeli military warnings.

