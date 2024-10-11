Betting App Scandal: Extradition Looms for Mahadev App Promoter

Sourabh Chandrakar, a pivotal figure behind the Mahadev betting app, is on the brink of being extradited to India from Dubai, where he was formally arrested. This development follows an Interpol Red Notice and efforts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to bring him to justice over money laundering and fraud charges.

Chandrakar's arrest is tied to extensive allegations against the Mahadev Online Book platform, which reportedly facilitated illegal online betting. Indian authorities are compiling documents for extradition, aligning with the ED's strategy to engage with Dubai's judicial system for his return. Meanwhile, Chandrakar's lavish lifestyle, including a costly wedding in the UAE, has come under scrutiny.

The ED's investigations have uncovered connections to influential Chhattisgarh figures, showing a complex web of fraud involving ₹6,000 crore. The scandal extends to charges of celebrity involvement, highlighting the app's deep-seated influence and illegal operations.

