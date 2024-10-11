Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strikes on Beirut Amid Heightened Conflict
Israeli strikes in Beirut resulted in 22 deaths and over 100 injuries. The attack failed to assassinate a senior Hezbollah official. Other incidents include two UN peacekeepers injured in Naqoura. Diplomatic efforts for ceasefire continue as military tensions between Israel and Hezbollah rise in Lebanon.
On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's densely populated central district claimed the lives of 22 people and injured more than 100 others, as per Lebanese authorities. The strikes came as part of an escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, targeting a Hezbollah official who evaded the assassination attempt.
In Southern Lebanon, tensions continued to flare as two United Nations peacekeepers sustained injuries following an Israeli tank firing at a watchtower at UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqoura. The increased threat to UN personnel highlights the growing danger as the conflict intensifies between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah organization.
Despite calls for a ceasefire, diplomatic solutions have taken a backseat to military maneuvers. The Middle East remains on the brink of further escalation, with international forces pressuring for de-escalation. Yet, the elusive peace remains out of reach amidst a backdrop of increasing Israeli and Hezbollah hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
