UN Inquiry Accuses Israel of Targeting Gaza Healthcare in War Crimes Report

A United Nations inquiry accuses Israel of deliberately destroying Gaza's healthcare system during the Gaza war, amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The report highlights attacks on medical personnel and facilities, with significant impacts on children and civilians. Israel disputes the findings, calling them biased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations inquiry has accused Israel of systematically destroying Gaza's healthcare system during the ongoing conflict, actions deemed as war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to a statement on Thursday accompanied by the report from former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navi Pillay.

Pillay's 24-page report alleges that Israel carried out relentless attacks on medical personnel and facilities, resulting in severe consequences for civilians, particularly children, who have been most affected by the healthcare collapse.

Israel, through its diplomatic mission in Geneva, rejected the report as outrageous, claiming it seeks to delegitimize Israel's right to self-defense, while pointing to attacks from militant groups operating in populated civilian areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

