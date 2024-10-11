UN Inquiry Accuses Israel of Targeting Gaza Healthcare in War Crimes Report

A United Nations inquiry has accused Israel of systematically destroying Gaza's healthcare system during the ongoing conflict, actions deemed as war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to a statement on Thursday accompanied by the report from former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navi Pillay.

Pillay's 24-page report alleges that Israel carried out relentless attacks on medical personnel and facilities, resulting in severe consequences for civilians, particularly children, who have been most affected by the healthcare collapse.

Israel, through its diplomatic mission in Geneva, rejected the report as outrageous, claiming it seeks to delegitimize Israel's right to self-defense, while pointing to attacks from militant groups operating in populated civilian areas.

