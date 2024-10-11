UN Inquiry Accuses Israel of Targeting Gaza Healthcare in War Crimes Report
A United Nations inquiry accuses Israel of deliberately destroying Gaza's healthcare system during the Gaza war, amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The report highlights attacks on medical personnel and facilities, with significant impacts on children and civilians. Israel disputes the findings, calling them biased.
A United Nations inquiry has accused Israel of systematically destroying Gaza's healthcare system during the ongoing conflict, actions deemed as war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to a statement on Thursday accompanied by the report from former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Navi Pillay.
Pillay's 24-page report alleges that Israel carried out relentless attacks on medical personnel and facilities, resulting in severe consequences for civilians, particularly children, who have been most affected by the healthcare collapse.
Israel, through its diplomatic mission in Geneva, rejected the report as outrageous, claiming it seeks to delegitimize Israel's right to self-defense, while pointing to attacks from militant groups operating in populated civilian areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BHRC Demands UN Intervention in Balochistan Over Alleged Human Rights Violations
Protest at UN Highlights Human Rights Violations in Sindh
Israel's Covert Operations: High-Profile Hezbollah and Hamas Commanders Eliminated
Activists Expose Pakistan's Human Rights Violations in PoJK and PoGB at UNHRC
Netanyahu says Israel will fight ''until we achieve total victory'' if Hamas does not surrender, reports AP.