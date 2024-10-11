Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israeli Forces and UNIFIL Clash

Israeli forces reportedly attacked an observation post of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, injuring two individuals. This incident, occurring at the main base in Naqoura, also involved a breach of another UNIFIL position previously targeted by Israeli forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:23 IST
Tensions Rise: Israeli Forces and UNIFIL Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a recent escalation, Israeli forces have been reported to target an observation post of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force at its primary base located in Naqoura, southern Lebanon. According to a U.N. source, the attack resulted in injuries to two individuals.

Furthermore, Israeli forces reportedly breached the perimeter of another UNIFIL position, as confirmed by the same source. This breach follows an earlier attack on Thursday, raising concerns about mounting tensions in the region.

The recent actions highlight the fragile peace environment and the potential for a larger conflict if diplomatic solutions are not sought by involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024