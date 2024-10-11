Left Menu

Nihon Hidankyo's Triumph: A Moment of Reckoning for Nuclear Nations

Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo, a group advocating for a nuclear-free world, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Their recognition underscores the urgent need to abolish nuclear weapons. The survivors, known as 'hibakusha', have faced societal discrimination while conveying the devastating impacts of nuclear warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:07 IST
Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese grassroots movement of Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bomb survivors, has won the Nobel Peace Prize. This recognition serves as a stark warning to nuclear-armed countries about the perils of using atomic weapons. The 'hibakusha' have long been advocates for a world without nuclear weapons.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited the group for their relentless efforts to eliminate nuclear arms and highlighted how their personal testimonies vividly demonstrate the catastrophic suffering caused by such weapons. Co-chair Toshiyuki Mimaki, a 'hibakusha' himself, believes this accolade will significantly bolster their campaign for nuclear disarmament.

With over 106,800 registered survivors in Japan, the average age reaching 85.6, their message remains pertinent. The Nobel Committee and experts like Dan Smith from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute emphasize that the award is timely given current geopolitical tensions and the modernization of global nuclear arsenals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

