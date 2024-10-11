Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk Leads Hunger Strike for Ladakh’s Autonomy

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk leads a hunger strike with supporters at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan, demanding Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution and statehood. They call for a meeting with top Indian leaders to address their demands for autonomy and representation.

Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with his supporters, has maintained an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan, marking the sixth day on Friday.

Their protest seeks the inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule of the Constitution, aimed at granting the region autonomous governance privileges similar to those offered to tribal areas in northeastern India.

Wangchuk's movement, backed by the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, calls for urgent dialogue with top Indian officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure Ladakh's demands for statehood and appropriate representation are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

