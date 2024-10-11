UNIFIL Personnel Injured in Israeli Fire in Southern Lebanon

In a recent development, two members of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon sustained injuries from Israeli fire. This incident took place when Israeli forces acted in response to a perceived threat, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

The Israeli military noted that it had advised United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, personnel to relocate to protected areas for safety hours before the situation unfolded.

The shooting underscores the ongoing tensions and complex security dynamics in the region, highlighting the risks faced by peacekeeping forces stationed in volatile areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)