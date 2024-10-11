Left Menu

UNIFIL Personnel Injured in Israeli Fire in Southern Lebanon

Two U.N. peacekeepers were wounded by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon. The incident occurred as Israeli forces responded to a perceived threat. Prior to the event, Israeli military had instructed UNIFIL personnel to move to protected areas as a precautionary measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:36 IST
UNIFIL Personnel Injured in Israeli Fire in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a recent development, two members of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon sustained injuries from Israeli fire. This incident took place when Israeli forces acted in response to a perceived threat, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

The Israeli military noted that it had advised United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, or UNIFIL, personnel to relocate to protected areas for safety hours before the situation unfolded.

The shooting underscores the ongoing tensions and complex security dynamics in the region, highlighting the risks faced by peacekeeping forces stationed in volatile areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024