Hezbollah's Determined Stand Amid Conflict
Hezbollah's focus is on defeating Israel militarily, though it remains open to diplomatic efforts to end hostilities. The intensified conflict has seen Israel bomb Southern Lebanon and Hezbollah responding with deeper rocket strikes into Israel. Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah's media head, denied weapon storage allegations.
Hezbollah's current priority is to achieve a military victory over Israel, while remaining receptive to any initiative aimed at halting the ongoing hostilities. This stance was articulated by Mohammad Afif, the head of the Lebanese group's media office, during a Friday briefing.
Recent developments have seen an escalation in the conflict, with Israeli forces striking southern Lebanon, including Beirut's southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, which resulted in the death of key Hezbollah leaders and ground troop movements in southern Lebanon. In retaliation, Hezbollah has launched rockets deeper into Israeli territory.
Afif, speaking in Beirut's devastated southern suburbs, emphasized Hezbollah's resolve to overcome Israeli forces and welcomed political efforts aligned with their strategic goals. He dismissed Israeli claims of hidden weaponry in the suburbs, alleging staged bombings to bolster such narratives, and assured displaced residents of an imminent return.
(With inputs from agencies.)
