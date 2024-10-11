Left Menu

Farmers to Halt Traffic in Punjab Over Paddy Procurement Delays

Samyukt Kisan Morcha announced a statewide road blockade across Punjab on Sunday, protesting against slow paddy procurement. SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal attributes the delay to both the Centre and state governments. Rice millers and commission agents group with farmers to support the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:26 IST
Farmers to Halt Traffic in Punjab Over Paddy Procurement Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has declared a statewide road blockade across Punjab this Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm. The protest aims to address alleged delays in paddy procurement.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal has held both the central and state governments accountable for the insufficient procurement process.

The protest has garnered support from rice millers and commission agents, who have joined forces with the farmers. A follow-up meeting with Beopar Mandals and labor unions will be convened on Monday to plan future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024