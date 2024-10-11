Farmers to Halt Traffic in Punjab Over Paddy Procurement Delays

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has declared a statewide road blockade across Punjab this Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm. The protest aims to address alleged delays in paddy procurement.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal has held both the central and state governments accountable for the insufficient procurement process.

The protest has garnered support from rice millers and commission agents, who have joined forces with the farmers. A follow-up meeting with Beopar Mandals and labor unions will be convened on Monday to plan future actions.

