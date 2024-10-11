Tragic Collision in Pune: Executive's Drunk Driving Leads to Fatality
A Pune-based food delivery man died after being struck by an Audi driven by a reportedly intoxicated senior executive. The incident occurred near Tadigutta in the early hours of Friday. The suspect, Ayush Tayal, fled but was later apprehended using CCTV footage. He faces charges under various legal provisions.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident in Pune resulted in the death of a food delivery man when an allegedly inebriated senior executive crashed his Audi into the victim's two-wheeler. The incident unfolded in Pune's Mundhwa area early on Friday morning.
According to police, the driver, Ayush Tayal, collided with multiple two-wheelers near Koregaon Park before hitting Rauf Akbar Shaikh's motorcycle. Tayal initially fled the scene but was later apprehended thanks to CCTV footage that identified his vehicle.
Medical tests confirmed Tayal was under the influence of alcohol. Charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, he was presented in court and remanded in police custody until October 13, per official reports. The deceased was identified as a Swiggy delivery man.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- accident
- food delivery
- drunk driving
- Audi
- senior executive
- CCTV
- Tayal
- injuries
- police
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Orders Forensic Audit on Visa Outsourcing Scandal
Senegal's Debt Audit Sparks Bond Selloff
Saudi Arabia Forms Global Alliance for Two-State Solution
Senegal's Financial Turmoil: New Audit Unveils Debt Crisis
FCI to Upgrade Surveillance Systems in 561 Depots with Modern IP-Based CCTV Technology