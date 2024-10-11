JK's Timely Recruitment Reform Sparks Debate

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken a significant step by amending the Civil Services Rules to establish a Services Selection Board. This move aims to streamline recruitment processes for non-gazetted staff, including Class IV employees, across various government departments and public entities.

The newly formed board will be responsible for selecting candidates for positions within subordinate services, non-gazetted roles, Class IV positions, and other posts within government bodies. This change applies to any department or service under the control of the union territory government.

However, the timing of this amendment has sparked controversy. As an elected government is poised to assume office, critics, including PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, have expressed concern over the decision's timing. Akhtar took to social media to voice his disapproval, pointing out the potential overlap with the incoming administration's policies.

