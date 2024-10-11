Left Menu

JK's Timely Recruitment Reform Sparks Debate

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has amended the Civil Services Rules to establish a Services Selection Board for recruiting non-gazetted staff. The decision, however, faces criticism as it coincides with an upcoming transition to an elected government. PDP leader Naeem Akhtar expressed disapproval of the timing on social media.

Updated: 11-10-2024 22:53 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken a significant step by amending the Civil Services Rules to establish a Services Selection Board. This move aims to streamline recruitment processes for non-gazetted staff, including Class IV employees, across various government departments and public entities.

The newly formed board will be responsible for selecting candidates for positions within subordinate services, non-gazetted roles, Class IV positions, and other posts within government bodies. This change applies to any department or service under the control of the union territory government.

However, the timing of this amendment has sparked controversy. As an elected government is poised to assume office, critics, including PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, have expressed concern over the decision's timing. Akhtar took to social media to voice his disapproval, pointing out the potential overlap with the incoming administration's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

