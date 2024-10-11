Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Forex Scam Call Centre

The Mumbai Crime Branch successfully dismantled an illegal call centre engaged in a forex trading scam, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals in Malad, north Mumbai, an official disclosed on Friday.

The call centre operated from Chincholi Bunder in Malad West and was exposed following a tip-off to Crime Branch Unit 10. Employees at the centre collected personal data from investors online and posed as representatives of a UK-based firm, VFX Markets, luring victims into investing in fake forex trading schemes.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 16 desktops, two laptops, two mobile phones, and incriminating documents. Those arrested face charges under various laws including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and Maharashtra's MPID for orchestrating the scam.

