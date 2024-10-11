Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Forex Scam Call Centre
A forex trading scam call centre operating in Malad, Mumbai, was dismantled by the Crime Branch, resulting in 14 arrests. The illegal operation involved posing as employees of a UK-based firm and defrauding individuals of lakhs of rupees. Equipment and documents were seized in the raid.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Crime Branch successfully dismantled an illegal call centre engaged in a forex trading scam, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals in Malad, north Mumbai, an official disclosed on Friday.
The call centre operated from Chincholi Bunder in Malad West and was exposed following a tip-off to Crime Branch Unit 10. Employees at the centre collected personal data from investors online and posed as representatives of a UK-based firm, VFX Markets, luring victims into investing in fake forex trading schemes.
The operation resulted in the seizure of 16 desktops, two laptops, two mobile phones, and incriminating documents. Those arrested face charges under various laws including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and Maharashtra's MPID for orchestrating the scam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Crime Branch
- call centre
- forex scam
- Malad
- arrests
- investors
- UK firm
- VFX Markets
- MPID
ALSO READ
Foreign Investors Fuel Indian Equities: Highest Inflow in Nine Months
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 17 Indian Fishermen Amid Rising Tensions
Investors Eye Crucial U.S. Job Data Amid Soft Landing Hopes
Delhi Police Arrests Man for Selling Counterfeit Auto Products
Young Investors Surge in Indian Stock Market: NSE Data Reveals