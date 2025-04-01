Rohini Crime Crackdown: A Month of Arrests and Seizures

In a sweeping month-long operation, the police in North West Delhi's Rohini have arrested over 200 individuals linked to excise, gambling, narcotics, and street crimes, an official reported Tuesday.

Authorities registered 130 cases across various acts, including the Excise, Gambling, and NDPS Acts. The operation, occurring from March 1 to 31, resulted in the recovery of Rs 1.10 lakh and over 2,600 bottles of illicit liquor. Substantial quantities of cannabis, smack, charas, banned tablets, and injections were seized.

The crackdown's scope extended to curbing street crimes, where significant arrests were made, including auto-lifters, robbers, and snatchers. Numerous preventive measures were also enacted under the Delhi Police Act, affecting thousands during the drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)