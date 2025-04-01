Left Menu

Rohini Crime Crackdown: A Month of Arrests and Seizures

Over 200 people were arrested during a month-long crime crackdown in North West Delhi's Rohini. The drive focused on excise, gambling, narcotics, and street crimes. Significant seizures included illegal liquor, cannabis, and weapons. Authorities registered numerous cases under various acts to maintain law and order.

Updated: 01-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:39 IST
Rohini Crime Crackdown: A Month of Arrests and Seizures
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a sweeping month-long operation, the police in North West Delhi's Rohini have arrested over 200 individuals linked to excise, gambling, narcotics, and street crimes, an official reported Tuesday.

Authorities registered 130 cases across various acts, including the Excise, Gambling, and NDPS Acts. The operation, occurring from March 1 to 31, resulted in the recovery of Rs 1.10 lakh and over 2,600 bottles of illicit liquor. Substantial quantities of cannabis, smack, charas, banned tablets, and injections were seized.

The crackdown's scope extended to curbing street crimes, where significant arrests were made, including auto-lifters, robbers, and snatchers. Numerous preventive measures were also enacted under the Delhi Police Act, affecting thousands during the drive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

