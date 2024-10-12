Left Menu

Major Overhaul in Mumbai Police: New DCP Assignments Announced

The Mumbai Police Department has announced a significant reshuffle, transferring fifteen Deputy Commissioner of Police officers. Under Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar's orders, the transfers include positions in various city zones, the Crime Branch, Traffic, Headquarters, and special task forces. DCP Nimit Goyal has resigned from service amidst these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:05 IST
Major Overhaul in Mumbai Police: New DCP Assignments Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major reshuffle within the Mumbai police department, fifteen Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officers were transferred on Friday. The orders were issued by Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, according to an official statement.

Among the significant changes, DCP Vijaykant Sagar is now assigned to Zone 7 in the eastern suburbs, while Vivek Pansare has taken the role of DCP Enforcement in the Crime Branch. Meanwhile, Pradeep Sawant has assumed his new duties as DCP Traffic (East).

Amidst the reshuffle, DCP Nimit Goyal, previously stationed in Nagpur, has resigned from his service. The state government is yet to make a final decision on his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024