Major Overhaul in Mumbai Police: New DCP Assignments Announced
The Mumbai Police Department has announced a significant reshuffle, transferring fifteen Deputy Commissioner of Police officers. Under Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar's orders, the transfers include positions in various city zones, the Crime Branch, Traffic, Headquarters, and special task forces. DCP Nimit Goyal has resigned from service amidst these changes.
In a major reshuffle within the Mumbai police department, fifteen Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officers were transferred on Friday. The orders were issued by Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, according to an official statement.
Among the significant changes, DCP Vijaykant Sagar is now assigned to Zone 7 in the eastern suburbs, while Vivek Pansare has taken the role of DCP Enforcement in the Crime Branch. Meanwhile, Pradeep Sawant has assumed his new duties as DCP Traffic (East).
Amidst the reshuffle, DCP Nimit Goyal, previously stationed in Nagpur, has resigned from his service. The state government is yet to make a final decision on his resignation.
