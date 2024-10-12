Left Menu

Deadly Attack Targets Ingushetia Security Official

Gunmen attacked a car carrying a local security official in Ingushetia, North Caucasus, killing three, including a police officer. Authorities initiated a criminal investigation and search for the attackers, who fled towards North Ossetia. Ingushetia borders volatile regions like Chechnya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 04:02 IST
Deadly Attack Targets Ingushetia Security Official
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking development in Ingushetia, located in Russia's North Caucasus, gunmen ambushed a vehicle carrying a local security official, resulting in the death of three individuals, including a police officer, according to the TASS news agency.

A report from a local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee indicates the car was associated with the deputy head of Ingushetia's Centre for Countering Extremism, and was attacked on Friday evening.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation, with efforts underway to locate the attackers who reportedly escaped towards North Ossetia. Ingushetia, renowned for its volatile environment, shares borders with Chechnya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

