Deadly Attack Targets Ingushetia Security Official
Gunmen attacked a car carrying a local security official in Ingushetia, North Caucasus, killing three, including a police officer. Authorities initiated a criminal investigation and search for the attackers, who fled towards North Ossetia. Ingushetia borders volatile regions like Chechnya.
In a shocking development in Ingushetia, located in Russia's North Caucasus, gunmen ambushed a vehicle carrying a local security official, resulting in the death of three individuals, including a police officer, according to the TASS news agency.
A report from a local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee indicates the car was associated with the deputy head of Ingushetia's Centre for Countering Extremism, and was attacked on Friday evening.
Authorities have launched a criminal investigation, with efforts underway to locate the attackers who reportedly escaped towards North Ossetia. Ingushetia, renowned for its volatile environment, shares borders with Chechnya.
