Deadly Attack Targets Ingushetia Security Official

In a shocking development in Ingushetia, located in Russia's North Caucasus, gunmen ambushed a vehicle carrying a local security official, resulting in the death of three individuals, including a police officer, according to the TASS news agency.

A report from a local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee indicates the car was associated with the deputy head of Ingushetia's Centre for Countering Extremism, and was attacked on Friday evening.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation, with efforts underway to locate the attackers who reportedly escaped towards North Ossetia. Ingushetia, renowned for its volatile environment, shares borders with Chechnya.

(With inputs from agencies.)