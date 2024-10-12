Bhopal Drug Bust: Fugitive's Drastic Escape Attempt

An accused involved in the massive mephedrone drug seizure in Bhopal reportedly shot himself to avoid tough police questioning before surrendering in Mandsaur, authorities revealed.

On October 5, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau confiscated 907.09 kg of mephedrone, including raw materials for production, valued at Rs 1,814 crore, from a Bhopal factory.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand confirmed the accused, Premsukh Patidar, known as 'farzi doctor', surrendered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, becoming the fourth arrest in this high-profile case.

