Bhopal Drug Bust: Fugitive's Drastic Escape Attempt
An accused in the Bhopal mephedrone drug seizure allegedly shot himself to escape a police probe and later surrendered. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad seized a massive consignment of mephedrone, valued at Rs 1,814 crore. The fugitive, known as 'farzi doctor', was arrested with a gunshot wound.
An accused involved in the massive mephedrone drug seizure in Bhopal reportedly shot himself to avoid tough police questioning before surrendering in Mandsaur, authorities revealed.
On October 5, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Narcotics Control Bureau confiscated 907.09 kg of mephedrone, including raw materials for production, valued at Rs 1,814 crore, from a Bhopal factory.
Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand confirmed the accused, Premsukh Patidar, known as 'farzi doctor', surrendered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, becoming the fourth arrest in this high-profile case.
