Tragic Custody Death Sparks Allegations Against Police
A 24-year-old man, Aman Gautam, died after police detained him during a raid on a gambling den, sparking allegations from his family that police beat him to death. The incident, denied by police, is under investigation with a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.
A tragic incident unfolded as a 24-year-old man, Aman Gautam, died in police custody following a raid on a gambling den, causing a stir with serious allegations from his family.
The arrest occurred during a raid at Ambedkar Park, Vikasnagar, where Aman and another individual were apprehended, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitendra Kumar Dubey.
Denying the accusations of police brutality, officials have stated that Aman's death was sudden, and a post-mortem examination will establish the cause.
