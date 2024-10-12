Tragic Custody Death Sparks Allegations Against Police

A tragic incident unfolded as a 24-year-old man, Aman Gautam, died in police custody following a raid on a gambling den, causing a stir with serious allegations from his family.

The arrest occurred during a raid at Ambedkar Park, Vikasnagar, where Aman and another individual were apprehended, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jitendra Kumar Dubey.

Denying the accusations of police brutality, officials have stated that Aman's death was sudden, and a post-mortem examination will establish the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)