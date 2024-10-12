Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies as Hezbollah-Israel Conflict Escalates

The Israeli Defense Forces have ordered the evacuation of 23 villages in southern Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah. Residents have been directed to relocate north of the Awali River, as the region experiences heightened conflict.

This directive follows a series of Israeli attacks targeting areas identified as concealed sites for Hezbollah weaponry and launch points for attacks on Israel, claims that Hezbollah contests. The conflict, which reignited a year ago with Hezbollah's support of Hamas during the Gaza conflict, has reached new heights in recent weeks.

Approximately 1.2 million people have been displaced in the past month alone, marking a significant humanitarian crisis, as reported by the Lebanese government and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. This displacement exceeds the refugee numbers from the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

