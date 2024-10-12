Left Menu

Humanitarian Crisis Intensifies as Hezbollah-Israel Conflict Escalates

The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for residents of 23 southern Lebanese villages due to intensified Hezbollah activities and recent attacks. This conflict, which began a year ago, has led to increased displacement, with 1.2 million people fleeing since September, surpassing numbers from the 2006 conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli Defense Forces have ordered the evacuation of 23 villages in southern Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah. Residents have been directed to relocate north of the Awali River, as the region experiences heightened conflict.

This directive follows a series of Israeli attacks targeting areas identified as concealed sites for Hezbollah weaponry and launch points for attacks on Israel, claims that Hezbollah contests. The conflict, which reignited a year ago with Hezbollah's support of Hamas during the Gaza conflict, has reached new heights in recent weeks.

Approximately 1.2 million people have been displaced in the past month alone, marking a significant humanitarian crisis, as reported by the Lebanese government and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. This displacement exceeds the refugee numbers from the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

