Jammu Police Cracks Down on Multi-Crore Fraud Scheme
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a case against Future Maker Life Care Private Limited, a Haryana-based company, for allegedly scamming people out of over Rs 2 crore. The firm's Managing Director, Director, and promoters are implicated in the multi-crore fraud scheme that promised to double investments.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated legal proceedings against a private company from Haryana for its alleged involvement in a multi-crore fraud, officials confirmed on Saturday.
Authorities have targeted the top executives of Future Maker Life Care Private Limited, including the Managing Director and Director, accusing them of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to deceive Jammu locals with promises of doubling their investments.
Preliminary verification has resulted in a registered case, as the investigation continues into the allegations that Bansi Lal, Radhey Shyam, and their collaborators duped victims out of over Rs 2 crore. Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, Benam Tosh, stated that six individuals are currently under investigation.
