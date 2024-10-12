Jammu Police Cracks Down on Multi-Crore Fraud Scheme

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated legal proceedings against a private company from Haryana for its alleged involvement in a multi-crore fraud, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Authorities have targeted the top executives of Future Maker Life Care Private Limited, including the Managing Director and Director, accusing them of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy to deceive Jammu locals with promises of doubling their investments.

Preliminary verification has resulted in a registered case, as the investigation continues into the allegations that Bansi Lal, Radhey Shyam, and their collaborators duped victims out of over Rs 2 crore. Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Jammu, Benam Tosh, stated that six individuals are currently under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)