Bomb Blast at BJP Leader's Residence Sparks Major Conspiracy Unfolding
A grenade attack at Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home in Jalandhar caused damage but no injuries. Police investigators arrested two individuals and linked the attack to Pakistan's ISI and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Authorities are probing potential connections with Babbar Khalsa International and have intensified security measures throughout the region.
An early morning explosion at the residence of Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia sent shockwaves through Jalandhar, as the attack was attributed to a hand grenade hurled by unidentified individuals, causing significant damage but no injuries. Investigations led to the arrest of two suspects believed to be connected to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with potential ties to Babbar Khalsa International under scrutiny.
According to Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla, the incident is part of a major conspiracy aimed at creating communal tension in Punjab. Police cracked the case quickly, recovering an e-rickshaw used in the crime. Collaborations are underway with central intelligence agencies to trace the terror network comprehensively.
In response to the blast, opposition parties criticized the AAP government for the deteriorating law and order situation and demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation. Meanwhile, police have bolstered security across key locations, including bus stands and railway stations, as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
