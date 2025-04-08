Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: Blast at Punjab BJP Leader's Residence

Police arrest two individuals linked to a blast at Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar. The incident, suspected to be orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI in collaboration with known gangsters, aimed to disrupt communal peace. Investigations are ongoing, with links to Babbar Khalsa International being explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals have been apprehended in relation to an explosion at the home of Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia, located in Jalandhar, a senior police figure revealed on Tuesday. The e-rickshaw used in this act has also been recovered.

Speaking to the press, Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla explained that the act aimed to disturb communal peace and harmony. Shukla identified it as a significant conspiracy involving Pakistan's ISI, with Zeeshan Akhtar, linked to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Shahzad Bhatti, at the core of the plot.

Currently, an investigation is probing potential connections to Babbar Khalsa International, with Punjab Police maintaining communication with central agencies. This explosion at Kalia's residence, causing property damage but no injuries, marks a shift in target from police posts to political figures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

