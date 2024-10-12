Rajasthan Chief Minister Pushes for Swift Project Implementation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reiterated the need for swift execution of budgeted projects, urging officials to hasten implementation efforts. As his administration approaches its one-year milestone in office on December 15, Sharma emphasized the completion of land allocations and tender procedures.

During a division-level meeting at Bharatpur Collectorate Auditorium, Sharma highlighted the necessity of thorough preparation for laying the foundation stones of prominent projects. He called on public servants to perform their roles with utmost dedication, prioritizing public service.

Sharma also scrutinized the district-wise progress of development tasks across various sectors and assessed the state's law and order landscape, aiming for efficient governance.

