Assassination of Baba Siddique Sparks Political Uproar

Baba Siddique, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in Mumbai. The incident has incited political turmoil, with opposition parties questioning the state's law and order ahead of upcoming elections. Police have arrested two suspects; a third remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 00:29 IST
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

Baba Siddique, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and former Maharashtra minister, was tragically shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area. This has sparked significant political unrest as the state prepares for its assembly elections next month.

Following Siddique's assassination, political figures from across parties have seized the opportunity to criticize the state's law enforcement effectiveness. The shocking event has given rise to fervent debates on public safety in Maharashtra.

Authorities have apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder, while a third remains at large. The incident casts a spotlight on rising crime rates and has intensified political discourse in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

Latest News

