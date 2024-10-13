Assassination of Baba Siddique Sparks Political Uproar

Baba Siddique, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and former Maharashtra minister, was tragically shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area. This has sparked significant political unrest as the state prepares for its assembly elections next month.

Following Siddique's assassination, political figures from across parties have seized the opportunity to criticize the state's law enforcement effectiveness. The shocking event has given rise to fervent debates on public safety in Maharashtra.

Authorities have apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder, while a third remains at large. The incident casts a spotlight on rising crime rates and has intensified political discourse in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)