Social Media Fury: Double Murder Shocks Tripura

A 51-year-old poultry farmer from Sepahijala district, Tripura allegedly murdered his estranged wife and mother-in-law over a social media post. Enraged by photographs of his wife with friends during Durga Puja, he attacked them with a sharp weapon. The accused was arrested quickly after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:24 IST
A 51-year-old poultry farmer from Madhupur, in Sepahijala district, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his estranged wife and mother-in-law in West Tripura. The killings, reportedly triggered by a social media post, have shocked the local community, police disclosed on Sunday.

The suspect had been separated from his wife, with whom he shares two sons, for over a year. She had filed for divorce and was residing with her mother in Netajinagar, West Tripura. The situation escalated after the wife posted pictures on social media, celebrating the Durga Puja festivities with two male friends.

On Sunday, the accused allegedly attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a sharp object, resulting in their deaths. The horrifying crime scene was discovered by the police within an hour of the attack, and the suspect was promptly apprehended, according to West Tripura SP, Kiran Kumar K. Investigations are underway, and the accused will soon appear in court.

Latest News

