Israel Plans Targeted Response to Iran's Recent Assault

U.S. authorities suggest that Israel is honing its potential retaliatory targets in response to Iran's attack earlier this month, aiming at military and energy infrastructures, according to NBC's report on Saturday.

The Middle East remains vigilant as tensions continue to mount, with Israel engaged in conflicts with Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. This follows retaliatory Iranian missile strikes after Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon killed key figures in the Hezbollah and Hamas leadership.

While Israel has yet to finalize its strategic response, sources indicate a possible timeline coinciding with the Yom Kippur holiday. Recent Israeli military operations have significantly impacted southern Lebanon and resulted in widespread displacement and casualties, raising international concerns and drawing scrutiny from the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)