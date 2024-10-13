Left Menu

High-Level Probe Demanded in NCP Leader's Killing

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has called for a high-level investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Siddique was ambushed near his son's office and shot, leading to questions about Maharashtra's law and order. Kumar suspects a conspiracy aimed at inciting fear before the upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:42 IST
High-Level Probe Demanded in NCP Leader's Killing
Ajoy Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has demanded a high-level probe into the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, questioning the state of law and order in Maharashtra.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants near Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, outside his son's office.

In a statement, Kumar suggested a conspiracy might be at play to instill fear ahead of the approaching state assembly elections, amplifying concerns about security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024