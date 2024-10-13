High-Level Probe Demanded in NCP Leader's Killing

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has demanded a high-level probe into the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, questioning the state of law and order in Maharashtra.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants near Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, outside his son's office.

In a statement, Kumar suggested a conspiracy might be at play to instill fear ahead of the approaching state assembly elections, amplifying concerns about security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)