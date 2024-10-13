High-Level Probe Demanded in NCP Leader's Killing
Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has called for a high-level investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Siddique was ambushed near his son's office and shot, leading to questions about Maharashtra's law and order. Kumar suspects a conspiracy aimed at inciting fear before the upcoming state elections.
Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has demanded a high-level probe into the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, questioning the state of law and order in Maharashtra.
Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants near Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, outside his son's office.
In a statement, Kumar suggested a conspiracy might be at play to instill fear ahead of the approaching state assembly elections, amplifying concerns about security in the region.
