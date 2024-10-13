Left Menu

Ladakh's Call: Activist Wangchuk Detained Amidst Delhi Protest

Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, and 20 other protestors were detained by Delhi Police for protesting outside Ladakh Bhawan without permission. The group, advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution, is demanding statehood, a public service commission, and separate Lok Sabha seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:03 IST
Ladakh's Call: Activist Wangchuk Detained Amidst Delhi Protest
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, accompanied by 20 fellow protestors, faced detention by the Delhi Police on Sunday for staging a protest outside Ladakh Bhawan in the capital without official permission. The protest was part of their broader demand for Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

Despite the heavy police presence, the protesters argued their assembly was peaceful, claiming they were not actively protesting. However, a senior police officer stated their gathering was unauthorized as they had applied for a protest permit at Jantar Mantar, which remains under review. Consequently, the group was temporarily detained at Mandir Marg police station, with assurances of their imminent release.

Wangchuk and his supporters began their march to Delhi from Leh, emphasizing their demand for statehood, a dedicated public service commission for Ladakh, and distinct Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts. The protestors seek an audience with key leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to address their concerns about equal governance akin to tribal regions in northeastern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024