Ladakh's Call: Activist Wangchuk Detained Amidst Delhi Protest

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, accompanied by 20 fellow protestors, faced detention by the Delhi Police on Sunday for staging a protest outside Ladakh Bhawan in the capital without official permission. The protest was part of their broader demand for Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

Despite the heavy police presence, the protesters argued their assembly was peaceful, claiming they were not actively protesting. However, a senior police officer stated their gathering was unauthorized as they had applied for a protest permit at Jantar Mantar, which remains under review. Consequently, the group was temporarily detained at Mandir Marg police station, with assurances of their imminent release.

Wangchuk and his supporters began their march to Delhi from Leh, emphasizing their demand for statehood, a dedicated public service commission for Ladakh, and distinct Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts. The protestors seek an audience with key leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to address their concerns about equal governance akin to tribal regions in northeastern states.

