Netanyahu Calls for UN Troop Withdrawal in Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the UN to remove its peacekeeping forces from combat zones in Lebanon, highlighting risks posed by Hezbollah. Netanyahu suggested that the troops' current positioning made them vulnerable and labeled them as potential hostages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:10 IST
- Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has strongly advised the United Nations to withdraw its UNIFIL peacekeeping troops from combat zones in Lebanon.
In a statement on Sunday, Netanyahu expressed concerns over the vulnerability of these troops, as their presence in the conflict zone exposes them to threats from Hezbollah.
He noted that the military had repeatedly requested the evacuation, emphasizing the risk of the peacekeepers becoming hostages in the volatile area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
