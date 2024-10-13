Netanyahu Calls for UN Troop Withdrawal in Lebanon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has strongly advised the United Nations to withdraw its UNIFIL peacekeeping troops from combat zones in Lebanon.

In a statement on Sunday, Netanyahu expressed concerns over the vulnerability of these troops, as their presence in the conflict zone exposes them to threats from Hezbollah.

He noted that the military had repeatedly requested the evacuation, emphasizing the risk of the peacekeepers becoming hostages in the volatile area.

(With inputs from agencies.)