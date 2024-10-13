Tragedy in Jalna: Body Found in Water Tank Sparks Outrage

The tragic discovery of a man's body in a water storage tank has sparked widespread outrage in Jalna. The tank, supplying water to 20,000 residents daily, became a center of concern after locals reported unusual odors and contaminants, including hair.

Anil Kakde, identified as the deceased, had been missing for four days. His body was found by residents who went to inspect the tank, leading to immediate protests over water safety concerns.

Local authorities, including the police, have launched an investigation. While initial theories suggest suicide, the exact circumstances surrounding Kakde's death remain under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)