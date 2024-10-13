Global Tensions and Unfolding Conflicts: A Comprehensive News Snapshot

In a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, the United States has opted for a non-interventionist approach regarding the Lebanon-Israel conflict, diverging from its earlier diplomatic endeavors for a ceasefire. Tensions escalated further following the assassination of Hezbollah's leader by Israeli forces.

On a different front, ASEAN has issued a compelling call for a cessation of hostilities in Myanmar and the establishment of a code of conduct in the South China Sea. These demands underscore the regional organization's persistent advocacy for peace amid growing instability.

Adding to global complexity, Belarus's Lukashenko endorsed Russia's recent nuclear policy changes, signaling potential shifts in international dynamics. Concurrently, SpaceX marked a milestone with its Starship's booster recovery, reflecting ongoing advancements in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)