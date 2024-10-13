Left Menu

Fraud Suspect Nabbed in South Delhi Hideout

A 41-year-old man named Swadesh Ranjan Mishra, also known as Durgesh, was arrested in connection to a financial fraud case in South Delhi. He was on the run since the case was filed. He allegedly defrauded Sunil Kumar Gupta while working at a private finance company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:33 IST
A 41-year-old man allegedly connected to a financial fraud case was apprehended in South Delhi, according to police statements released on Sunday.

Identified as Swadesh Ranjan Mishra, or Durgesh, he had been evading capture following his involvement in the case, law enforcement officials reported.

He was taken into custody on Saturday after authorities received information regarding his whereabouts, a senior police officer stated. Durgesh had been in hiding within a luxurious locality in South Delhi and was captured near Panchsheel Park, where he was expected to meet associates.

Police revealed that Durgesh was employed by a private finance company through which he allegedly defrauded Sunil Kumar Gupta.

