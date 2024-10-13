Left Menu

Delhi Student's Ordeal Sparks Questions Over Police Response and Cab Safety

A 19-year-old student from Delhi University accused a cab driver of attempted assault, highlighting lenient police response. The driver, posing as someone else, allegedly attempted to endanger her but she escaped. Her complaint points to serious concerns about safety and systemic indifference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old Delhi University student from Manipur has brought forward serious allegations against a cab driver and the police, accusing the latter of leniency in handling her harassment complaint. She claimed that the driver, connected to an online cab company, attempted to assault her but she managed to escape.

The student reported that upon reaching the police station, she faced a seven-hour wait. Despite the severity of the threat, the FIR lodged contained only minor charges, aiding the driver's quick release on bail. She emphasized that this leniency and inadequate response were deeply troubling.

The FIR, filed under wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation, details how the cab driver allegedly threatened her with a blade after deviating from the route. Despite raising safety concerns and discrepancies in the driver's identity, the response from authorities and the cab company remained unsatisfactory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

