U.S. Boosts Israel's Defense with THAAD Deployment
The Pentagon has announced the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) battery and troops to Israel. This strategic move, authorized by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin under President Biden's directive, aims to strengthen Israel's air defenses following recent missile threats from Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is set to bolster Israel's air defense capabilities by sending a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) battery and additional troops, according to a Pentagon announcement on Sunday.
This deployment has been authorized by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, acting on orders from President Joe Biden, in response to Iran's recent missile strikes against Israel in April and October.
The decision underscores ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with Iran warning the U.S. to refrain from involving its military forces in Israel's defense matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility
R Systems Unveils Game-Changing Resilience Engineering Model
Tata Advanced Systems Partners with Morocco for Defence Manufacturing
Unlocking Financial Freedom: The Basics and Benefits of Systematic Withdrawal Plans
Vistara and Air India Merger Advances with Comprehensive Systems Integration