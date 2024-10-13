U.S. Boosts Israel's Defense with THAAD Deployment

The United States is set to bolster Israel's air defense capabilities by sending a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) battery and additional troops, according to a Pentagon announcement on Sunday.

This deployment has been authorized by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, acting on orders from President Joe Biden, in response to Iran's recent missile strikes against Israel in April and October.

The decision underscores ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with Iran warning the U.S. to refrain from involving its military forces in Israel's defense matters.

