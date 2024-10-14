Left Menu

Crisis in Gaza: Intensified Assault and Humanitarian Concerns

Israeli forces have intensified their raid in northern Gaza, reaching the edge of Gaza City, and severely impacting residents in areas like Sheikh Radwan. Amid heavy bombardments, around 300 Palestinians have been killed, forcing many to flee. Essential supplies are dwindling, raising concerns of a humanitarian crisis, the UN reports.

Updated: 14-10-2024 02:42 IST
In an escalating conflict, Israeli forces have intensified their military operations in northern Gaza, reaching the northern edge of Gaza City and targeting districts like Sheikh Radwan. The attacks have forced many families to evacuate, effectively isolating areas such as Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya, according to local residents.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, the strikes have resulted in approximately 300 Palestinian casualties over nine days. They claim the bombardments aim to force residents to leave permanently, an accusation denied by Israel. Humanitarian concerns rise as essential supplies dwindle, medical facilities are overwhelmed, and civilians remain trapped.

The violence extends across the region, affecting central Gaza and the southern front in Lebanon against Hezbollah. Amid calls for international attention, the conflict threatens to exacerbate severe shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies, putting the region at risk of a bleak humanitarian crisis.

