China's War Drills: A Warning to Taiwan

In a bold move, China's military embarked on a new series of war games near Taiwan on Monday, intended as a stark warning against the 'separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces'.

The exercises are seen as a strategic message, underscoring China's stance on Taiwan and its aspirations for independence.

Responding to the maneuvers, Taiwan's defence ministry issued a scathing condemnation, describing China's actions as irrational and provocatively aggressive, further straining cross-strait relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)