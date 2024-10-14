China's War Drills: A Warning to Taiwan
China's military commenced war games near Taiwan as a warning against separatist moves, drawing strong condemnation from Taiwan's defense ministry, which labeled the actions irrational and provocative.
In a bold move, China's military embarked on a new series of war games near Taiwan on Monday, intended as a stark warning against the 'separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces'.
The exercises are seen as a strategic message, underscoring China's stance on Taiwan and its aspirations for independence.
Responding to the maneuvers, Taiwan's defence ministry issued a scathing condemnation, describing China's actions as irrational and provocatively aggressive, further straining cross-strait relations.
